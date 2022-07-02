State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,604 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in APA were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $12,607,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of APA opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

