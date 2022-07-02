State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,280 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $381,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,553.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

