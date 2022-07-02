State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 205 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $218.83 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.37 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

