State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,270 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.