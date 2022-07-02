State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 265 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.80. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.