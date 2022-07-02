State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 365 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Trupanion worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Trupanion by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,394,829.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $68,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,156 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

