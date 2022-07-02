State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 395 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 8.4% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 19,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 94.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTH opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.55. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

