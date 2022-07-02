State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 510 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Arcosa worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,619,000 after acquiring an additional 183,190 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,797,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 169,334 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACA opened at $46.31 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

