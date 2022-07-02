State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 582 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $424.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.54.

NYSE DPZ opened at $403.61 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

