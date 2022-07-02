State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 650 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.12% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,518,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 379,474 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,283,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,741 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.15 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

