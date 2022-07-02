State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 655 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of ABM Industries worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 608,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $43.20 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

