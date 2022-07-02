State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 870 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,116,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after buying an additional 169,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 332,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,114. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CYTK opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.