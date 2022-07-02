State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of California Water Service Group worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,420,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after buying an additional 38,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,629,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,199,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CWT opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,065 shares of company stock worth $112,865 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

