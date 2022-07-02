State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of UniFirst worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.00. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $232.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day moving average is $178.55.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

