State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

