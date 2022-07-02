State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,288,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 522,506 shares of company stock valued at $32,393,825. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

