State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,701 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 66,001 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

