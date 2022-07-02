Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Steven Madden worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7,160.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 150,362 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

