Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KELTF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

