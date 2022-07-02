Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$39.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Parex Resources stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

