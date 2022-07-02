Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

CNQ stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

