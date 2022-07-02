Stifel Nicolaus Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$30.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.55.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Enerplus by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,945,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

