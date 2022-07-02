Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWEGF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Crew Energy has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

