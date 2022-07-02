Stifel Nicolaus Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$15.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVSF. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.