StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.69

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $3.45. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 92,831 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneMor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneMor in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in StoneMor by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

