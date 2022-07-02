STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Cut to $27.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

