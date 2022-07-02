Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,318 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Seeyond raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

VNO opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

