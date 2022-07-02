Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 462 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $966,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 353,670 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.50 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.