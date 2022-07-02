Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 15,915 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $63,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

