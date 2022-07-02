Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,261 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,792,000 after buying an additional 627,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,630,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,175,000 after buying an additional 755,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,490,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

