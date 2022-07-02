Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,755 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.