Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.26 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 78,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.82 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.18%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

