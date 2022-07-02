Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 182.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,024 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,463,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

