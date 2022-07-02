Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $668,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.33.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average is $191.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.