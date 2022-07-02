Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

