Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 11,656 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 176,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,116,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,887,000 after purchasing an additional 130,655 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

