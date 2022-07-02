Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 306 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $299.34 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $287.93 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

