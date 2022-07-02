SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SunPower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 2.05.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

