Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.80

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.80 and traded as low as $17.61. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 11,822 shares changing hands.

SGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $288.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $143.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $32,468.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,527,015.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 11,004 shares of company stock worth $169,341 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 373,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 660,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 99,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.