Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.16

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.76 ($0.02). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 200,820 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.16. The company has a market cap of £16.79 million and a PE ratio of -21.11.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

