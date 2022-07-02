T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after acquiring an additional 668,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

