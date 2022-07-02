Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $80.54

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.54 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 101097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.