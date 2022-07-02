Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $624,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

JNJ opened at $179.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

