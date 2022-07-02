TCW Group Inc. Sells 17,374 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

