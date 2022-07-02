TCW Group Inc. Sells 40,549 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,549 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average of $150.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

