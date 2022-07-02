TD Securities Increases Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$16.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.