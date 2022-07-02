TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $125.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $111.00 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $109.89 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

