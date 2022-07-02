Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
VIV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
VIV opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
