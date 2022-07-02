Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VIV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

VIV opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

