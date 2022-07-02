Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of TRNO opened at $56.34 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

