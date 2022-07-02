The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.07.

Several brokerages have commented on AZEK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Zelman & Associates raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on AZEK in a report on Monday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZEK by 779.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 207,469 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AZEK by 1,482.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 181,201 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AZEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

